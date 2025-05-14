UP Shocker: Man Arrested in Greater Noida After Video Shows Dog Tied to Moving Auto Went Viral

Few days ago Video of a dog tied to an auto was posted on social media, which went viral. This incident took place in Greater Noida and now police said Nitin, a resident of Dadha village under Kasna police station limits, was arrested on Sunday.

A video of a dog being dragged behind a car sparked outrage online, with viewers condemning the owner for animal cruelty and demanding his prosecution. Police identified the owner, Nitin, from the video. Kasna station in-charge Dharmendra Shukla told PTI that Nitin was arrested on Sunday and booked under animal cruelty laws. Nitin claimed the dog fell from the auto he was using for transport and he was unaware of the incident.

"The dog is in a stable condition. It is fine now," said Shukla. Noida-based activist Anuradha Mishra said that strict punishment should be given in dog cruelty cases, because such cases are on the rise.