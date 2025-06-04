UP Shocker: Man Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Buffalo's Calf In Kaushambi

A heinous act of crime has taken place in Uttra Pradesh's Kaushambi district, where a 25-year-youth has been accused of raping the six-months old buffalo calf. The complaint has been registered under the prevention of cruelty to animals act in Kesaria village of Saini police station area. According to PTI reports, Urmila Devi, the owner of the calf, told police that Parasnath entered the cattle shed and raped the six-month-old calf, Padia. He then beat Padia, causing serious injuries. The accused is in police custody.

The incident was revealed when the next morning Urmila found a purse lying near the calf. The purse contained documents related to the identity of the accused Parasnath. When the condition of the calf was seen on the basis of suspicion, its critical condition came to light. After this, the victim woman immediately lodged a report in Saini police station. Police got the calf medically examined by a veterinary doctor, in which rape was confirmed.

CO Sirathu Awadhesh Vishwakarma stated that police have registered a case against the accused, Parasnath, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and other sections. Parasnath is currently absconding, and police are conducting raids to apprehend him. The investigation is ongoing, and arrests are expected soon.