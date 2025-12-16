UP Shocker: Man Inappropriately Touches Girl and Flees, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Disturbing video has surfaced on social media which created a concern about woman safety in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi area. In viral video girl is being harassed by a two bike-borne youths. CCTV footage of this video has gone viral on internet. According to reports, police has arrested the accused and case has been registered.

A viral video shows a girl talking to a woman when two youths on a bike stop nearby. One youth gets off the bike, inappropriately touches the girl, and then flees. The girl appears clueless and tries to recollect the event.

Based on the complaint filed by her family members police arrested both the accused, and taken action against them.

This video is from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This incident of a girl being harassed outside her home, After the incident was captured on CCTV, the family filed a police complaint. The police arrested both the accused, and broke their legs. pic.twitter.com/0Q0SR59mAd — VARAHA WARRIOR (@VarahaWarrior) December 16, 2025

In separate incident, three youth molested girl returning from coaching class in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Based on the written complaint police, arrested one accused involved in the incident. Further legal proceedings are being conducted by the police. In video, two girls were seen returning from coaching class, when suddenly three youth on bike came from opposite direction and touched girls cheeks. Before, girl could know both of them fled from the scene.