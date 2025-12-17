UP Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Two Daughters, Buries Bodies in 9-Foot Pit at Home in Shamli

A man allegedly killed his wife and their two daughters in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. The accused, identified as Farooq, allegedly shot his wife and two daughters before burying their bodies in a septic pit and covering it with concrete.

The horrific triple murder took place in Garhi Daulat village under the Kandhla police station limits of Shamli district. The crime came to light after a village head lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday evening, around 5 pm, stating that a woman and two children were missing from the village.

Police reached the house and detained Farooq for questioning. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused lived with his wife and five children. He earned a living by making chapatis at a hotel. The couple was married in Mansurpur.

Farooq told the police that his wife had asked him for money, which led to frequent disputes between them. Following one such argument, she went to her mother’s house. About a month later, Farooq brought her back and allegedly planned to kill her.

According to police, on the night of November 9, 2025, around midnight, when all family members were asleep, Farooq woke his wife and asked her to make tea. He then allegedly shot her dead. Hearing the gunshot, their 14-year-old elder daughter woke up and was also shot. Their six-year-old younger daughter woke up next and was shot as well.

Police said Farooq had already dug a pit in the courtyard of his house to bury the bodies. He did not harm his son and another daughter, who remained asleep. When questioned later, he allegedly told the children that their mother had gone to another house.

Police have arrested the accused and recovered all three bodies. Superintendent of Police NP Singh said Farooq is in custody and further investigation is underway.