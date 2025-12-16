UP Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Abducted and Assaulted for Two Weeks, Accused Arrested

Uttar Pradesh, Ballia : A Shocking incident of crime has been reported in UP's Sitapur district where a 22-year-old man allegedly abducted 16-year-old girl and repeatedly raped her for 2-weeks. According to PTI report police stated on December 1, 2025, victim left house for college but never returned home following which her family filed missing complaint. Based on complaint police investigated and rescued girl on Monday, December 15, 2025 from Dubhar area.

In her statement she mentioned that, she connected with accus identified as Ranjit Pal resident of Sarva village in Sitapur via mobile. She claimed that Ranjit abducted her and raped her for two weeks.

As per victim statement, police filed a rape charges against the accused and also booked him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. SP Omveer Singh said the accused was arrested from Dubhar town on Tuesday and sent to jail after completion of legal formalities.

A 7-year-old girl was raped and brutally assaulted with an iron rod in Gujarat's Atkot village. The incident occurred on December 4, when a 35-year-old kidnapped the minor girl and reportedly inserted a one-foot rod into her private parts.

At the time of the incident, the victim's parents were working on the agricultural farm when the accused, identified as Ram Singh, took her to an isolated place and assaulted her. After not finding their daughter, the parents started searching for her in the bushes and found her unconscious in a pool of blood and rushed her to a hospital in Rajkot.