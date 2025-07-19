UP Shocker: School Van Driver Accused of Assaulting Four-year-old Girl in Lucknow

A van driver accused of raping four years old girl while taking her to school. This incident took place on Monday, but came to light on Friday when family lodged the complaint against the driver in Lucknow. Victim's parents claimed that before filing complaint they informed school management, but they did not took any action against the accused.

The incident of sexual assault came to light when victim complained about the pain in her private parts. Family them took the girl to doctor where he revealed that there were injuries on her private part and that she had been sexually assaulted.

Following the complaint police said that a case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of the BNS was lodged against the driver. The manager of the school was also booked in the matter. Police are investigating whether the driver sexually assaulted more children.