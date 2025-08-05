UP Shocker: Teacher Booked For Allegedly Showing Explicit Video To Female Students

A School teacher from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi area has been booked for allegedly showing explicit video to school students specially female student. Manjhanpur Police Station on Tuesday said that some students had accused Nandlal Singh on camera of showing them explicit videos on a tablet.

Following the allegations inquiry was set and basic education officer Kamlend Kushwaha reported that Singh was was suspended and was "attached" to another upper primary school in Chak Majhiyari development block.

Circle Officer Shivank Singh (Manjhanpur) stated that on Monday, students accused Nandlal Singh of showing them explicit videos on a tablet, an accusation captured on video and widely shared on social media.