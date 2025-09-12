UP Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide After Husband Cooks Non-veg Food, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Uttar Pradesh: 21-year-old married woman commits suicide as she gets upset, after husband cooks chicken to house. To hide the incident, the husband threw her body into a nearby river and filed a missing person complaint with the police. However deceased Reena Singh family accused in-laws of harassing Reena for dowry and she was allegedly murdered. This incident took place Vanshiwala village of Amroha district.

After this, this shocking incident came to light police arrested, husband of the deceased woman and his two brothers . Police are investigating the matter further. According to the information received, the name of the deceased woman is Reena Singh married Nigam Singh ten months ago. Police arrested Reena's 24-year-old husband, Nigam Singh, his brother Mahkar, and cousin Bijendra Singh, nearly three weeks after the incident on Aug 20. According to TOI report dupatta believed to have been used by the victim was also recovered.

Accused unemployed husband admitted during interrogation that he had brought chicken to cook without wife permission and that night drunk. He claimed that he found wife hanging and to conceal the incident, he, along with Mahkar and Bijendra, wrapped the body in cloth and threw it into the Ganga, about 3 km away. He then filed a missing complaint at the police station.

Reena, a resident of Kokapur village in Adampur, disappeared ten months after marrying Nigam. Suspicious of Nigam's involvement, Reena's family filed a complaint. Following the complaint by Reena's mother, Kaushalya, police registered a case against Nigam, his parents, his brother Mahkar, and cousin Bijendra under BNS sections 80 (dowry death) and 238 (disappearance of evidence).