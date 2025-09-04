UP Shocker: Woman Elopes With Lover Just 4 Months After Marriage in Ghazipur

A shocking case of infidelity has came to light were woman who got married four months back ran away with lover after stealing gold and silver. This incident took palace in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. On May 17, 2025 Sonu Rajbhar of Palhipur village, Ghazipur district, married Gudiya Rajbhar of Badhupur village. After marriage four months of marriage, husband left for Mumbai to fulfill the financial responsibilities. During this period accused came closer to young man named Rinku Rajbhar from the same village.

Victim family has also alleged that Gudiya ran away with her lover from her house on August 30, taking gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 2 lakh 10 thousand. CCTV footage showed Gudiya riding a scooty with her lover towards Canal Road as her family searched for her.

Sonu immediately returned to his village from Mumbai after getting information about the incident. He has filed a written complaint at the Birno Police Station and the Superintendent of Police's office. In this complaint, he has made serious allegations against his wife and her lover and has demanded action against them. Sonu said, 'I had gone to the city to fulfill her needs and trust her, but she has insulted my trust and the honour of our family.'

Police have filed a missing person report and launched an investigation. They will take further action based on CCTV footage and other evidence. The victim's husband, Sonu, and his family are awaiting police assistance for justice.