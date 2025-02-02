UP Shocker: Woman Killed by Sister's Husband After Sexual Assault In Muzaffarnagar

In shocking incident woman, a 21-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was allegedly raped and murdered by her elder sister's husband and two others, who later burned her body in a bid to destroy evidence, police said on Saturday.

According to PTI reports, Ashish the accused, reportedly pressured a woman to marry him. The incident occurred in Bavana village, Budhana area, and the woman’s family reported her missing on January 23.

Also read: Cop injured as burglar opens fire at Hyderabad pub

Officials stated that Ashish and his associates lured the woman from her home, gang-raped her, and subsequently strangled her to death. They then allegedly burnt her body to destroy evidence. Following his arrest, Ashish confessed to the crime, as reported by an official. The woman's charred remains have been recovered, and a forensic examination is underway.

A case has been filed against the accused, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend two accomplices. Authorities promised strict action against those involved, and further investigations are in progress.