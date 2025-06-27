UP Shocker: Woman Threatens to Cut Husband Into ‘55 Pieces’ for Coming Between Her and Lover She Met in Online Gaming

A shocking case has come to light from Banda district, where a woman allegedly threatened to kill her husband if he tried to separate her from her online lover, whom she met while playing the game PUBG. The woman, identified as Aradhana, reportedly developed a romantic relationship with a man named Shivam from Ludhiana, Punjab, through the online gaming platform. PUBG, now known as BGMI in India, was the link that brought the two together after a few months of Aradhana’s marriage.

According to police, Shivam travelled to Mahoba to meet Aradhana at her in-laws’ house. His sudden arrival stunned both Aradhana’s husband, Sheelu, and his family. The situation escalated when Aradhana expressed her desire to leave her husband and their child to live with Shivam.

In a disturbing turn, Aradhana allegedly issued a chilling threat. She warned her husband that if he stood between her and her lover, she would kill him and chop his body into “55 pieces” and store them in a drum. The remark drew comparisons to the 2022 Meerut murder case.

Reports say that after hearing Aradhana’s complaints of domestic abuse, Shivam lost his temper and came to Mahoba. A confrontation followed between him and Sheelu, leading to police intervention. Shivam was later taken into custody.

A dramatic scene unfolded at the Tehsil office when police took Shivam to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s Court. Aradhana followed and insisted she wanted to go with him. She also accused Sheelu of being abusive and alcoholic. According to the reports, Shivam has been booked under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code for disturbing public peace. He was presented before the magistrate and further investigation is ongoing.