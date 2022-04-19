UP: Six killed, several injured in road mishap in Deoria

Six people were killed and several others were left injured after a collision between an SUV and a bus in Deoria late on Monday night.

The incident took place near Indupur Kali Mandir turn, Gauri Bazar-Rudrapur road.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Shubham Gupta, Ram Prakash Singh, Vashisht Singh, Jogan Singh, Ankur Pandey, Devdutt Pandey and bus rider Ramanand Maurya.

"At 11.30 pm, the SUV with passengers was returning from a Tilak ceremony via Rudrapur Road. When it reached the Kali temple, a bus came from the opposite direction and rammed into the vehicle," said Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Shripati Mishra.

As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot and rescued the people.

Five people died on the spot, while one died during treatment at the district hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

