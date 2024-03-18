UP Special Security Force to be equipped with state-of-the-art weapons; Rs 23 crore approved

Lucknow, March 18 The Yogi Adityanath administration is all set to equip the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) with state-of-the-art weaponry.

The Uttar Pradesh government has granted administrative and financial approval exceeding Rs 23 crore for this purpose.

The allocated money will be utilised to procure a variety of modern firearms and equipment, including semi-automatic pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles, and other necessary gear for the UPSSF.

According to the order, it has been mandated that the weapons and equipment must be procured by March 31, for which administrative and financial approval totaling Rs 23,049,975 crore has been allocated.

The allocated funds will be utilised to procure 465 automatic pistols, 1,113 submachine guns, 330 assault rifles, 500 BR jackets, 500 BR helmets, 1,714 polycarbonate shields, and 2,025 polycarbonate batons.

The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government recently decided to establish the sixth UPSSF battalion in Ayodhya.

Established in September 2020, the UPSSF is tasked with safeguarding the state courts, prominent religious sites, and key establishments.

Five battalions were formed in June 2021, stationed at Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Saharanpur.

Notably, the inaugural battalion of the UPSSF is deployed in the Lucknow Metro.

