UP STF arrests man for financial fraud to the tune of crores

Lucknow, Jan 24 The UP special task force (STF) has arrested a wanted accused, who took a loan of crores of rupees from a bank by submitting forged documents in Gorakhpur.

The team seized an SUV, a laptop, identity documents, PAN card, cheque books and other items from the possession of the accused, Rudransh Pandey.

Additional SP, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh said an informer told the force that Pandey was planning to flee from Lucknow .

Pandey confessed to his crime and disclosed that he had embezzled the money which he had taken as loan from a bank while mortgaging a plot in the name of another person.

In this connection, ICICI Bank regional head, Gorakhpur, Ashutosh Kumar Mishra had lodged a complaint of fraud against Riyaz Khan, Sharif Khan, Rudransh Pandey, Archana Pandey and others.

