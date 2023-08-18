UP STF arrests terror suspect from Shamli

Lucknow, Aug 18 The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man from Shamli for his alleged involvement in planning terror and anti-national activities with the help of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to the STF officials, the terror suspect was identified as Kaleem Ahmad, 36, of Gherbukhari Naukuan in Shamli.

He has been booked under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 121-A (waging war against the country), 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups on the ground of religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The suspect had returned from Pakistan five days ago and was in regular touch with ISI handlers, officials said, adding that he was planning to "prepare a team here to carry out terror activities".

The suspect revealed that the ISI handlers had assured him to provide firearms and ammunition for this purpose, they said.

The suspect said he had gone to meet his relatives in Pakistan, but could not give their details when cross-questioned. He went to Pakistan supposedly on the call of ISI handlers, officials added.

They said a Pakistani mobile number purchased on a forged ID was recovered from the suspect who operated WhatsApp and used it to interact with ISI handlers.

The arrest was made by the STF’s Meerut field unit led by ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh on a specific tip-off.

A senior STF official stated that the suspect was the third eldest among his five brothers and one of his elder brothers - Tehseem Ahmad – was also involved in terror activities.

The official said Tehseem was in regular touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Sheikh Khalid Hafiz alias Dilshad Mirza and was planning to launch Islamic war to establish Shariat law in the country.

Tehseem also spied for the ISI by sending photographs of the Indian Army’s security installations in Anoopgarh, Rajasthan, he added.

