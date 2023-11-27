UP teacher booked for sexually harassing school girls

Unnao, Nov 27 An FIR has been registered against the head teacher of a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district for allegedly sexually harassing girl students.

The alleged incident, police said, came to light after one of the girls reached out to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and also wrote a complaint on the Prime Minister of India’s website.

According to sources, child commission member Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal met the girls on Saturday and spoke to them at length.

At least 18 girls confirmed that head teacher Rajesh Kumar sexually harassed them.

The children said that the teacher bribed them with candies to indulge in improper acts, people said.

Dalal did not speak to the media on the matter.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Pramod Mishra said that the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by a woman cook, who said that the girls had informed her about the harassment.

“On the basis of a complaint by the school cook, an FIR was registered against Kumar under provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Efforts are on to trace Kumar who is absconding,” Mishra said.

“The cook said she had informed another teacher about the alleged harassment,” he added.

There was no reaction from the school officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor