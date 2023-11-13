UP teen dies in explosion at his house

Badaun, Nov 13 A teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district grinding sulphur potash on the third floor of his house, was killed in an explosion.

Harsh (I8) lost both his hands in the incident and died on way to hospital on Sunday evening.

The incident took place in Arifpur Nawada of Civil Lines police station area.

The police, on receiving information, reached the site of the accident along with forensic experts.

The body has bene kept in the mortuary for post mortem.

