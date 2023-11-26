UP teen takes his passion for climate correction to global platforms

Lucknow, Nov 26 At a time when others of his age are either busy playing cricket or spending time on social media, this teenager from Bhadohi District is busy understanding climate change.

The boy, Kartik Verma, has grown into a global voice on the issue. Founder of the ‘Knowledge for Nature’ movement, Kartik took up the cause of child rights vis-à-vis environmental issues.

So far, his impactful work has reached over 4,000 children and youths across 130 plus schools of India.

Kartik was in Lucknow last week to interact with students at Lucknow University with the help of UNICEF.

Kartik said that he started with a simple understanding of the role of an individual in community health, hygiene and cleanliness. Very soon, he realised that visible impact and sustainable change would remain a far cry until motivated individuals embraced the cause.

“I formed a group to hold a dialogue with elders and children,” said Kartik, who canvassed his cause in roadways buses.

The campaign dipped during the pandemic period and re-started under the banner which he currently represents.

Appointed as a member of the steering committee for the Children and Youth Major Group to the UN Environment Programme, he currently serves as a child advisor to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child for General Comment.

He has also voiced the cause on many international platforms including the 94th Session Committee on the Rights of Child in UN Geneva.

