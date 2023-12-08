UP: Three injured as Army man open fires at wedding

Chandauli (UP), Dec 8 Three persons sustained bullet injuries at a wedding ceremony when an Army personnel opened indiscriminate fire from his service pistol at Murlupur village under Dheena police station in Chandauli district.

The man has been taken into police custody and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

According to reports, the marriage party had come from Ghazipur district.

The Army man, identified as Om Prakash Bind, a resident of Nandganj area of Ghazipur, opened fire from his pistol after the song of his choice was not played by DJ.

Three persons, identified as Amit Kumar of Ghazipur and one Ravikant and his sister Rinki, sustained bullet injuries in the firing.

Panic prevailed at the marriage ceremony after the incident.

On getting information, police reached the spot.

Sakaldiha CO Rajesh Rai said the Army man was detained and the injured were now stable.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor