UP to be showcased as ecotourism destination

Lucknow, Dec 5 The Uttar Pradesh government has enlisted the support of ornithologists and tour operators from the UK, US, The Netherlands, and Germany to promote ecotourism destinations globally.

These experts are currently on a familiarisation trip of the state, sponsored by the tourism department of the state government.

The nine-day trip, which started on December 1, aims to showcase the state as a premier ecotourism destination, highlighting its natural wonders.

Jaiveer Singh, the minister of tourism and culture, said: “The tourism department, along with international stakeholders, intends to position Uttar Pradesh as a top destination for ecotourism, showcasing its exceptional natural beauty.”

Singh added, “Uttar Pradesh is endowed with natural beauty and has the potential to meet international standards. We aspire to enhance our tourism ecosystem and encourage people to travel more, not only to enrich their own learning and experiences but also to contribute to the prosperity of local communities.”

Mukesh Meshram, the principal secretary of the tourism department, highlighted the state’s rich geographical landscapes, wildlife sanctuaries, the historically significant Bundelkhand region, spiritually important Buddhist circuit, and various natural beauties across the state.

Prakhar Mishra, the director of tourism, urged foreign guests to assist in developing travel itineraries for global travellers and to share positive experiences to enhance tourism in the state.

The state government also plans to promote the Chambal Wildlife Sanctuary, as a magnificent lowland river rich in freshwater biodiversity.

