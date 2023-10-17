UP to beef up security along borders of election-bound states

Lucknow, Oct 17 Uttar Pradesh will step up vigil along its borders with Rajasthan during the upcoming Assembly elections in the western state.

During a video conference between officials of the two states on Monday evening, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed officials to increase surveillance at the state border to prevent smuggling of liquor and cash ahead of the crucial polls.

While Uttar Pradesh was represented by Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra; DGP Vijaya Kumar; principal secretary, excise, Beena Kumari, and special DG Prashant Kumar, from the Rajasthan side Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and DGP Umesh Mishra participated in the meeting.

Mishra also directed the police officials to keep a special eye on the interstate borders with Madhya Pradesh, as the Assembly polls are due there as well in November.

The chief secretary said nothing should be allowed in districts along the state borders due to which elections in both neighbouring states could be affected. Check points should be set up at borders and CCTV camera coverage increased, he said.

