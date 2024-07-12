UP to convene Monsoon Session of state Legislature soon

Lucknow, July 12 The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to convene the Monsoon Session of the State Legislature, either by the end of this month or in the first week of August, a senior Cabinet Minister said.

It is constitutionally bound to convene the Legislature before August 10, as there should not be a gap of six months between two sessions.

The State Legislature's Budget Session, which had commenced on February 2, was adjourned sine die on February 10.

The provision of Article 174 of the Constitution of India reads, "... six months shall not intervene between its last sitting (of the State Legislature) in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session."

Under the provisions of the new Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly-2023, the state government needs to give a week's notice (against the 14-day notice provided in the rules earlier) to convene the session.

"The state government may convene the session by the end of July 2024. We do not have much pending business for the legislature's approval. So, the session is likely to be brief. But the state Cabinet may soon take a call to convene the Monsoon Session in the next few days," said a senior Minister in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government.

The ruling BJP and the Opposition led by the INDIA bloc (comprising the Samajwadi Party and the Congress) will come face-to-face in the House for the first time after the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), the leading opposition party, is yet to name the new Leader of Opposition (LoP).

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, who held the office of LoP in the state Legislative Assembly, has resigned as MLA following his election to Lok Sabha from Kannauj.

The SP will have to appoint another party leader as the new LoP and take a call on the strategy to be adopted in the legislature.

SP Spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, "The state government must convene the Monsoon Session. It is bound by the Constitution to do so. Many districts are affected by the floods. Agitating youth, the law-and-order situation, and rising inflation are important issues. As far as the issue of LoP is concerned, the party's leadership will take a call soon."

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' said, "We have major issues to raise concerning the youth, farmers, and rising inflation. We want a longer Monsoon Session so that these issues can be debated in the House."

