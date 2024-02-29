UP to have fire stations at tehsil level: Yogi

Lucknow, Feb 29 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the state will soon become the first state in the country to have fire stations at the tehsil level.

He said that 73 fire stations had been set up in the last seven years.

At a ceremony to inaugurate and lay the foundation of 38 fire stations virtually from his residence, the Chief Minister said that the UP Fire and Emergency Services was established in the state in the year 1944. “However, until 2017, only 288 fire stations were established in the state, while in the last 7 years, 71 new fire stations have been set up. Today, we are moving ahead to become the first state in the country to have fire stations at the tehsil level,” he said.

The Chief Minister also flagged off 35 fire fighting vehicles on the occasion.

"We have advanced the program of extensive reforms in law enforcement. As a result, rapid modernisation is taking place in fire services in view of its importance in dealing with emergencies. So far, we have allocated approximately Rs 1400 crore for the strengthening of departmental services," the Chief Minister said.

He also highlighted the significant strides taken towards modernisation of the department over the past seven years, including the prompt deployment of officials.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to prioritise reducing response times for fire tenders to mitigate loss of life and property.

"Significant enhancements have been made in this area in recent years, resulting in the saving of 3,780 lives in more than 33,000 fire incidents. Furthermore, lives of over 5,000 animals and properties valued at Rs 150 crores were also saved from getting damaged. Additionally, the department remains vigilant in managing crop fires during hot winds and has focused on modernizing emergency services to address these concerns," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the government has not only modernised fire services but has also established the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in the state.

He said that currently, six companies of SDRF are operational.

“The formation of the Special Security Force for the protection of important buildings and institutions within the state has also been completed.

He added that in the first phase, fire stations will be established at the district level, and in the second phase, at the tehsil level within one and a half years.

