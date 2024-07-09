UP to host regional consultation program on natural farming & agricultural science

Lucknow, July 9 A regional consultation program on natural farming and agricultural science will be held in Lucknow on July 19 on the initiative of the Central government.

Around 500 representatives from 12 states, including the host state Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Chandigarh, will participate in the event.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat will be the chief guest for the event, said the UP Agriculture Minister, Surya Pratap Shahi, during a press conference on Tuesday.

"The program, hosted by Uttar Pradesh, will include participation from officials of the Central and State Governments, union territories, vice-chancellors and deans of 15 Agricultural Universities, scientists from 180 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and leading natural farmers. The event will feature stalls showcasing natural farming techniques and a dialogue between scientists and farmers. Acharya Devvrat will highlight the special efforts made in natural farming in Kurukshetra," the Agriculture Minister said.

The minister announced that a state-level natural farming workshop will be held on July 20 at Acharya Narendra Dev Kumarganj University in Ayodhya.

The workshop will feature scientists from 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendras in eastern Uttar Pradesh, nodal officers of natural farming, vice chancellors of agricultural universities, deans, and approximately 250 farmers.

"The Yogi government is prioritising natural farming. The government has approved the establishment of a natural farming lab at Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi. Additionally, international-level labs for natural farming will be set up at Banda Agricultural University. These labs, funded with Rs 25 crore, will conduct tests related to natural farming and are expected to become operational within one to one and a half years," the minister said.

The agriculture minister announced that a program focusing on the health and dietary traditions of Amrit Kaal India will be held at Acharya Narendra Dev Agriculture University on July 19-20.

The event will include a discussion on achieving better health through the consumption of millets (Shrianna), highlighting the research of Karnataka scientist Padmashree Khadar Vali.

