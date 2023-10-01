UP to launch ‘Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan’ from Oct 2

Lucknow, Oct 1 In order to promote solar energy in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is going to organise ‘Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan’ in Lucknow and Varanasi for the entire month starting from October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The aim of this campaign is to promote use of solar energy and make efforts to achieve the target set by the Uttar Pradesh government under the Solar Energy Policy 2022 of Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) which aims to achieve 6000 megawatts of solar rooftop plant installations (residential/commercial).

Information regarding the application process and installation of net meter will be provided soon.

UPNEDA Director Anupam Shukla said that the first boot camp under 'Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan' will be organised at Vikas Bhawan in Lucknow and near the Municipal Corporation office in Varanasi.

He said that in this camp organised in the interest of consumers, along with residential and commercial consumers, concerned officers and employees of various other departments will also participate.

Furthermore, people will receive comprehensive information about the installation of solar rooftop systems and the process for applying, as well as details about setting up net meters during the camp.

