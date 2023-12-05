UP to set up Integrated Public Health Laboratory in all district hospitals

Lucknow, Dec 5 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, as part of its ongoing drive to improve health infrastructure, is setting up Integrated Public Health Laboratory in all 75 district hospitals of the state.

The laboratories will be equipped to conduct over 150 types of tests and save patients time and money as they will not need to visit Lucknow and private labs to get these tests done.

Each lab will have a lab technician, a microbiologist, a biochemist, and a pathologist doctor.

The government spokesman said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working on a war footing to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on the ground.

Significant strides are being made through the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to fortify the healthcare infrastructure of UP.

Under the scheme, 50 bedded Critical Care Hospital Block is being constructed in Block Public Health Unit, District Integrated Public Health Lab, District Hospital and Medical College in the state.

Apart from this, a 100 bedded Critical Care Hospital Block and Health Sub Centre is being established in the District Hospital.

The Yogi government aims to construct 515 Block Public Health Units, 75 District Integrated Public Health Labs, and 50-bed Critical Care Hospital Blocks in 22 district hospitals and 22 medical colleges by the fiscal year 2025-26.

Additionally, 100-bed Critical Care Hospital Blocks will be established in 30 district hospitals.

Apart from this, 1670 health sub-centres and health wellness centres will be constructed in the state while 674 health sub-centres will be shifted to their own buildings.

For this, the Central Government has approved an amount of Rs 4892.53 crore.

Integrated Public Health Laboratories (IPHL) are being established in all 75 district hospitals of the state. The state-of-the-art lab will facilitate conducting of microbiology-related tests, including virology, bacteriology, protistology, micrology, immunology, and parasitology in every district hospital, reducing the need for patients to visit larger private hospitals for examinations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor