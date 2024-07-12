UP to transform KVKs into 'Centres of Excellence' with 'Lab to Land' vision

Lucknow, July 12 The Uttar Pradesh government is bringing the 'Lab to Land' slogan to life through the expansion of extension programmes.

Initiatives such as Kisan Kalyan Kendra, the Million Farmers programme at the Nyaya Panchayat level during Rabi and Kharif seasons, and agricultural producer seminars held from the state to division and district levels, will reiterate this commitment.

Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) play a crucial role in driving this entire programme. Recognising their importance, the Yogi Adityanath government has set a goal to establish at least one KVK in every district, and two in larger districts as needed. Seven years ago, many districts lacked these centres, but today there are 89 KVKs across the state.

In the next phase, the Yogi government plans to gradually transform these centres into 'Centres of Excellence.' As part of this initiative, 18 KVKs were selected in the first phase in December 2023, said a government spokesman.

The project, with a budget of Rs 26.36 crore, has been approved, and the first instalment of Rs 3.57 crore has been released.

The selected centres, affiliated with different agricultural universities, represent every region of the state. Along with their designation as Centres of Excellence, instructions have been given regarding the specific sectors they should focus on, in addition to improving the basic facilities of each centre according to the local agricultural traditions and climate.

For example, in Gorakhpur, the focus is on horticulture due to the region's agricultural climate.

According to SP Singh, Senior Scientist of the Horticulture Department, the Terai region presents significant potential for horticulture.

"The focus is on crops such as mango, guava, and litchi. Currently, the centre is developing a nursery that will house approximately 12 varieties of mango plants. Farmers are being educated about the distinctive qualities of varieties like Arunima and Ambika, known for their vibrant colours and easy maintenance due to their compact size."

Besides, seven varieties of guava are being promoted based on the local agricultural climate, and the nursery at the centre also features about two dozen rare plant species.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aims to make the KVKs self-reliant and employment-oriented, the spokesman said.

To support this, a preservation unit has been established for producing fruit pickles, jams, jellies, and powders, with training provided to women's self-help groups.

Training for garden maintenance is also included in the initiatives. Since being designated as a Centre of Excellence, there has been significant infrastructure improvement.

The districts selected for the KVK Centres of Excellence include Mau, Balrampur, Gorakhpur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Banda, Hamirpur, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Meerut, Rampur, Badaun, Aligarh, Etawah, Fatehpur, and Mainpuri.

