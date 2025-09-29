UP Trade Show concludes in Greater Noida: Piyush Goyal says state is emerging as investors’ choice

Greater Noida, Sep 29 The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) concluded on Monday with grandeur and optimism for the state’s economic future.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the chief guest at the event, lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for its efforts in transforming Uttar Pradesh into a business and investment hub.

“Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, UP today stands on an unstoppable runway,” Goyal declared, adding that in the past eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the Yogi government’s decisive governance had reshaped the state.

“Secure law and order and robust infrastructure have made UP a preferred choice for investors,” he said.

Goyal emphasised the importance of Swadeshi production, noting that while companies and technologies may come from abroad, production and employment should remain in India. “This is the true meaning of self-reliance,” he said.

Describing UPITS as a unique platform, he said it brings together government agencies, industries, exporters, MSMEs, startups, and women entrepreneurs under one roof.

“This togetherness is the true formula for Uttar Pradesh’s development,” he added.

The Union Minister also felicitated Team UPEPC, Team ODOP, Team CM Yuva Mission, and Team IEML for their contribution to the success of the trade show.

Highlighting the GST Savings Festival, Goyal said tax cuts on essential goods would provide significant relief to consumers.

Calling it the “biggest economic reform since Independence,” he contrasted the present with the pre-2017 era, when he said “terror, crime, incomplete projects, and closed factories” plagued the state.

He noted that since the Yogi government took charge, over 3,000 new industrial units have been established, and major projects such as the Dedicated Freight Corridor, Expressways, Jewar Airport, and Multi-Modal Logistics Park are being realised.

Goyal also praised the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme of the Yogi government, which he said has expanded across 750 districts nationwide, with more than 1,200 products earning global recognition.

He announced that Unity Malls will soon be built in Lucknow, Agra, and Varanasi to showcase products from all 75 districts of UP as well as other states.

Goyal urged entrepreneurs to embrace indigenous products and contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

“As we celebrate 11 years of 'Make in India', Navratri, the 'GST Savings Festival', and Antyodaya Day, let us resolve to promote ODOP, support local industries, and strengthen the foundation of a self-reliant India,” he said.

