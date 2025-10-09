UP Trade Show: Ten-day Swadeshi Mela kicks off, formal inauguration tomorrow 

Lucknow, Oct 9 The "UP Trade Show – Swadeshi Mela 2025" kicked off at the Noida Haat on Thursday, with an objective to promote local products manufactured by artisans, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs of the state and provide them with a wider market.

The ten-day event will strengthen the Uttar Pradesh government's "Adopt Swadeshi – Promote Local" initiative.

Deputy Commissioner of Industries, Anil Kumar, said that the fair's inaugural ceremony will be held on Friday at 11.30 a.m.

Dr. Somendra Tomar, Minister of Energy and Additional Energy in the state government, will be present as the chief guest and will also inaugurate the fair.

Under the "One District One Product (ODOP)" scheme of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, this fair will showcase the attractive display of handicrafts, handlooms, clay art, jute, wood, and metal art products from various districts of the state, including the renowned readymade garments and textile products.

The objective of the event is to revive traditional products and strengthen local industries so that people prioritize purchasing indigenous goods during Diwali. Visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to view and purchase a variety of products from across the state at one place. Furthermore, due to reduced GST rates, consumers will find goods available at affordable prices.

The district administration has appealed to the public to attend the fair in large numbers to promote indigenous products. The administration believes that this initiative will not only provide economic support to local craftsmen and artisans but will also accelerate the goal of a self-reliant India.

This Swadeshi Mela, being held just before the festival of Diwali, has become a special shopping attraction for consumers. It is expected that a large number of people will attend this fair and support local products and give a new identity to the rich cultural heritage of the state.

