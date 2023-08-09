UP: Traffic blocked in protest after man, his buffalo get electrocuted

Lucknow, Aug 9 Aman and his buffalo died due to electrocution after they accidentally touched a live wire of an electric pole at Kushlikhera village in Mohanlalganj on Tuesday evening.

The relatives of the deceased man held a demonstration by putting the body on the Bani Mohanlalganj Road, blocking vehicular traffic for hours.

The road was cleared following assurance by district officials and officials of the power corporation that adequate compensation would be paid to the deceased's kin.

According to reports, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, 55, was electrocuted when he tried to save his buffalo which had come in contact with a live wire of an electric pole.

Locals immediately informed the relatives of Yadav and rushed him to a community health centre in Mohanlalganj where he was pronounced dead. The buffalo, too, could not be saved.

Later, the deceased's relatives blocked the Bani Mohanlalganj Road, holding the electricity department responsible for the death of Yadav and his buffalo.

They alleged that they had alerted officials of the electricity department against current in electric poles on several occasions, but nothing was done to get it repaired.

