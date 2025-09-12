UP Tragedy: Elderly Woman Dies After Falling from Stairs While Trying to Escape Monkey Attack

In attempt to escape monkey attack woman fell from the stairs of her house in Uttar pradesh's Ballia . According to Police this incident occurred on Friday , September 12 2025 in Sikiyan village of the Sikandarpur.

According to PTI reports, deceased Kanti Devi was taking clothes off the roof her house when troops of monkey attacked on her. In an attempt to escape the attack she lost her balance and fell from the stairs. Following the accident she was rushed to hospital, unfortunately doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Earlier, a father-son duo was seriously injured in a bear attack in a forest area near a homeless shelter in Junona on Saturday. As per reports, Arun Kukse and his son Vijay had gone to the forest near Junona village, close to Chandrapur city, in the morning to collect leaves of the 'kudy' vegetable in compartment number 479 of the Junona forest reserve area.

On their way back, a male sloth bear attacked them. The bear grabbed Arun Kukse and held him forcefully. When Arun tried to free himself, the bear bit his son, seriously injuring him as well. Hearing their screams, villagers rushed to the scene and reportedly attacked the bear to rescue the duo. The forest department later captured the seriously injured bear, which succumbed to its injuries.The injured father and son were admitted to a hospital in Chandrapur. Arun, who was in critical condition, was later shifted to a hospital in Nagpur for further treatment.