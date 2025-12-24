UP Train Accident: Couple, Two Children Among Five Killed as Train Hits Motorcycle in Shahjahanpur (VIDEO)

Five people, including a couple and their two children, were killed Wednesday evening when a passenger train struck their motorcycle while they were crossing a railway track in Shahjahanpur district. All five were riding on the same motorcycle.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Five dead after train hits bike at railway crossing in Shahjahanpur. More details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)#UttarPradeshpic.twitter.com/Jchg0SJ5ZO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 24, 2025

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said the crash occurred near Rauja railway station under Rauja police station limits. The motorcycle was crossing the railway line through a pedestrian passage.

At about 6.30 p.m., a passenger train coming from the direction of Lucknow hit the motorcycle as it reached the down line. All five occupants died at the spot, Dwivedi told Press Trust of India.

The victims were identified as Sethpal, 40, his wife Pooja, 38, their two children aged between four and six years, and Sethpal’s brother-in-law Hari Om, 45. They were residents of Vanka village in Lakhimpur district, police said.

The family was returning to Vanka at the time of the accident. Police said the couple had likely visited Hari Om in Nigohi village and were traveling home together.

Dwivedi said he reached the site and supervised the identification of the bodies. The bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

Rail and road traffic at the site later returned to normal, police said.