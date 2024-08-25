UP Train Accident: Running Kisan Express Splits into Two Parts; Train Reversed to Reattach Bogies (Watch Video)

A train accident occurred in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, around 4 am today, involving the Kisan Express, which split into two parts. The train was carrying a large number of candidates heading to the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam. The incident is attributed to a technical fault.

The accident took place as the Kisan Express approached Seohara railway station. The AC coach's coaches separated, causing the train to split. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. Railway and police officials quickly arrived at the scene to begin relief efforts.

According to eyewitnesses, the train was carrying candidates traveling to their exam. The Railway Department has commenced an investigation into the technical fault that caused the accident. The Kisan Express operates between Old Delhi Junction and Bhatinda Junction.

This accident follows a recent train mishap in Kanpur, where the Sabarmati Express derailed after hitting a boulder, causing 22 coaches to go off the tracks.