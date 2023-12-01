UP transport dept, Maruti to sign MoU for maintaining DTIs

Lucknow, Dec 1 The Uttar Pradesh transport department will soon sign an MoU with Maruti Suzuki for handling tasks related to automation, operation and maintenance of the Driving Training and Testing Institutes (DTI) in the state.

The move is part of the Yogi Adityanath government's efforts to increase the income of UPSRTC as well as provide seamless travel for commuters.

Yogi Adityanath will oversee the signing of MoU between the department and Maruti Suzuki at his official residence on Saturday.

As part of this, an online transfer of subsidies to the accounts of buyers of electric vehicles will also be initiated. Additionally, the chief minister will also flag off the new fleet of 50 BS-6 buses, 38 interceptor vehicles and 12 publicity vans of UPSRTC.

Officials said in the first phase, five districts will benefit from the MoU.

Currently, DTIs are operating in 16 districts of which Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur have been selected in phase 1.

Executive officer of corporate affairs at Maruti Suzuki India Limited Rahul Bharti, said, "Partnering with the five major districts of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of chief minister Adityanath is a matter of pride. We will strengthen the driving testing system through modern technology."

Also, an agreement will be signed between the transport corporation, State Livelihood Mission and Skill Development Mission to train women associated with SHGs and provide them employment opportunities in the corporation.

