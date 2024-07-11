UP Transport Minister seizes over dozen buses for flouting norms

New Delhi, July 11 Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister, Dayashankar Singh conducted a surprise inspection in Azamgarh on Thursday, resulting in the seizure of over a dozen buses.

Accompanied by members of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Additional Regional Transport Office (ARTO), Singh inspected the area and seized buses that were found flouting norms.

"Several buses with registration numbers from other states were caught standing on the wrong side of the road," he told IANS.

This crackdown comes in the wake of a tragic accident on Wednesday, where a double-decker bus rammed into a milk tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao District, claiming 18 lives and leaving more than 30 injured.

"These seized vehicles did not meet standards and were operating without proper permits," he added.

Additionally, he stated that any vehicle caught operating without requisite permits, or pollution certificates would be immediately seized, and a complaint would be filed.

Following the inspection, Singh personally went to the police station to register complaints.

"All these vehicles are from Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland," he added.

Singh announced that such inspections would be conducted daily, and if it is found that more than three traffic fines are filed against a vehicle's registration number, the registration would be cancelled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor