UP: Two held for conversion after youth commits suicide

Aurraiya (UP), Nov 22 The father and maternal uncle of a minor girl have been arrested for "pressurising" youth to convert in Uttar Pradesh's Aurraiya district.

The 22-year-old youth ended his life by suicide over the inter-faith relationship.

The accused have been booked under various IPC sections and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and sent to jail.

On the complaint of these same accused in September, the Sahar police of Auraiyya district had filed a case under IPC’s section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act against the youth, who was sent to jail.

The youth was released on bail on November 3 following a high court order.

According to the complaint filed by the youth’s mother, the girl’s father and his aides had visited the youth on November 15 and threatened to kill him.

According to the victim’s mother, they were also forcing him to convert to marry their daughter.

Following continuous threats, the youth consumed poison on November 18, the complainant said.

The youth died during treatment at UP University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, Etawah, on November 19.

Before consuming poison, the youth had also made a video in which he had accused the girl’s father and other relatives of putting pressure on him for religious conversion.

Bidhuna police station in charge Bhupendra Singh said: “Two among the six named persons, including the girl’s father and her uncle have been arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday. Searches are underway for the arrest of four other accused.”

