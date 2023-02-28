UP: Two people shot dead in Bhaddaur village, family claims old dispute

Two persons were shot dead by bike-borne assailants near the Bhaddaur village in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Coming on the heels of the daylight murder of advocate Umesh Pal, a key witness in several cases, in Prayagraj on Monday, the double murder near the Bhaddaur village has sent a chill down the spines of residents, sources said.

The crime scene comes within the ambit of Musafirkhana police station area. The deceased were identified as Amin Suresh Yadav and Brijesh Yadav.

As soon as the information about the double murder was received, police officers, with reinforcements from many police stations reached the spot.

An officer said, "Amin Suresh Yadav, a resident of Sangraha, along with his nephew Brijesh Yadav and another person, Shubham Verma (a relative of the deceased), was returning home in a car when two bike-borne miscreants from near Durga Master's kiln on the road and opened fire. Two of them were killed at the spot while Shubham Verma narrowly escaped. After the incident, the assailants fled the spot."

Both were taken to Musafirkhana CHC by an ambulance where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Dr Aditya, Musafirkhana CHC, said the police had brought two seriously injured people to the hospital and both succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased Amin Suresh Yadav was struck by five bullets while the other victim, Brijesh Yadav, was hit by two bullets, the SP said

The brother of Brijesh Yadav, the pradhan (head) of the village, dragged the local administration to the crime, saying, "The murder could be fallout of a dispute arising out of an election. Security and arms licenses were continuously demanded from the administration but nothing happened. We demand security from the administration."

"There were a total of 7 assailants, of which I have identified 5," said a relative of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the SP Elamaran reached the spot and surveyed the crime scene. He also interrogated the family members.

A team has been formed to arrest the accused, the SP said.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

