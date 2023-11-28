UP undertrials to recite Hanuman Chalisa, Sunder Kand

Lucknow, Nov 28 Uttar Pradesh Jail Minister Dharmveer Prajapati has said that undertrials lodged in the state prisons will recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand from Ramcharitmanas, besides learning skill development techniques.

Prajapati said: “I am visiting prisons in various districts to hold dialogues with undertrials. The prisoners are told about the sufferings of their families due to their misdeeds that led to their imprisonment. The relatives and neighbours maintain a distance from the families whose members are lodged in jails.

"The study of their children suffers and majority of the families are considered untouchable in society. I urge undertrials to take a vow not to commit crime after they are released from the jail.

“During interaction with the undertrials I came to know that after release from jails, they remain outcaste and face difficulty in getting jobs. The prison administration decided to start skill development classes for the prisoners to help them launch own venture after walking out of the jails."

To develop their personality, the undertrials can recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand for individual growth without any religious bias, agenda or compulsions.

All the undertrials are free to follow their religion and read their religious texts.

