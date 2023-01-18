UP: Viral Video shows duo hugging while riding 2-wheeler in Hazratganj; probe on

The Uttar Pradesh Police is probing a case under the Motor Vehicles Act against two persons for being allegedly indulged in an "indecent act" over a two-wheeler in Lucknow's Hazratganj.

In the purported video, the girl could be seen hugging the person driving the scooty.

However, the police have said that there have been two girls over the scooty and they have been probing the matter, as the video of the entire incident has been circulated over social media.

"The couple seen in the video is not a boy and a girl as it appears, but these are two girls. The entire incident is being investigated and another probe under the relevant sections of the MV Act will take place," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central, Rajesh Srivastav said.

Further details in the matter are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor