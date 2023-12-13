UP woman army officer accuses colleague of rape

Varanasi, Dec 13 A woman lieutenant-colonel posted in Jammu and Kashmir, has lodged a rape case against her colleague of the same rank and his mother in Varanasi.

She has alleged that the accused promised to marry her and had unnatural sex with her on many occasions.

He also made a video of her and blackmailed her, the woman officer claimed.

She has also accused the officer and his mother of demanding Rs 80 lakh as dowry.

ACP (Cantt) Atul Anjan Tripathi said: “On the basis of the complaint of the woman Army officer, a named FIR was lodged against the accused and his mother under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of woman), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage), 496 (marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without lawful marriage), and 376 (rape), and Section 3 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

"Investigation in this matter has started, apart from initiating the process of medical examination of the complainant, recording her statement, and others. Further action will be taken in this case on the basis of outcome of the investigation."

In her complaint, the woman officer said that during her posting in Jammu and Kashmir she had come in contact with the accused, who later proposed to her in May.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor