UP woman attempts suicide after video goes viral

Hardoi, Nov 9 A 30-year-old woman, who had been raped at gunpoint, allegedly tried to hang herself at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on learning that the video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

However, the woman was rescued by her husband who spotted her trying to hang herself on Wednesday.

She was admitted to a local community health centre and later shifted to the district hospital where her condition is stable, police said.

The woman was allegedly raped at her home last week and the incident was filmed by the accused, police said.

The woman’s husband, who drives an e-rickshaw, had later lodged an FIR alleging “four men, including two relatives, entered his home when he was away and raped his wife”.

“One man took her on gunpoint, second man raped her while two others made a video,” he stated in the FIR.

Station head officer, Shahbad, Rajdev Mishra, said the FIR was registered and search is on for the accused who are absconding.

Hardoi Superintendent of Police (SP), K.C. Goswami said that a probe is underway. “We have come across a land dispute angle in the case and are probing it,” he said.

