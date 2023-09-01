UP woman cop found injured in train stable but unable to speak

Lucknow, Sep 1 The woman constable, who was found in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the face and head injury inside Saryu Express in Ayodhya railway station on August 30, is now stable but still unable to speak.“Her condition is stable, but she is still not in a condition to speak. Based on the written complaint of her brother, an FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty)," said superintendent of police, Pooja Yadav of GRP Lucknow division, on Friday.

The injured woman cop, in her mid-forties, was found lying beneath the lower berth in the general coach.

A passenger, who boarded Saryu Express from Ayodhya junction, alerted on duty GRP men at the platform.

Video footage captured inside the coach shows the woman cop struggling in pain while she bled. The victim was without her lower part of uniform when rescued.

The cop was first taken to a local hospital for medical aid and from there she was referred to the King George's Medical University trauma centre in Lucknow.

According to GRP, the injured cop was on duty when she sustained grievous injuries.

“The victim is posted in Sultanpur district with 181 women helpline cell under Kotwali police limits. She was assigned duty for ‘sawan ka mela’ at Ayodhya district and was supposed to alight at Ayodhya Junction, but somehow, she missed to deboard at station,” said Pappu Yadav, the station house officer of Ayodhya Cantt station GRP.

GRP claimed the injured cop had boarded Saryu express at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday night and was supposed to alight at Ayodhya junction at 12:01 a.m., as her duty timing was 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The victim continued her journey in the train. Saryu Express reached its last destination Mankapur junction at 12:50 a.m., which was 38 km away from Ayodhya junction. On the return journey from Mankapur junction, the train reached Ayodhya junction at 3:46 a.m., and it was here the passengers who boarded the express train alerted the GRP men,” said official source.

SP GRP, Pooja Yadav said, “There were no other passengers in the coach when the victim was rescued, however it was the passengers of Ayodhya junction that alerted GRP after they had boarded the coach and saw the injured cop.”

“Since the case is of sensitive nature and still in its initial stage, no further comments can be made. We have sent the recovered items from the victim to the forensic department for further detail probe,” she added.

Meanwhile, KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said, “The cop is now in stable condition.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor