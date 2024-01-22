UP woman duped of money by men posing as 'tantriks'

Lucknow, Jan 22 Two miscreants, one posing as an occultist, conned a woman of her ornaments and Rs 7,000 cash here.

The miscreants warned the woman that her son would die if she did not carry out a remedy of malefic planets.

An FIR was lodged by the victim on Sunday.

The victim Seema of Unnao had visited her parents’ house in Kamlapur in the Bijnor area in Lucknow when she fell into the trap of a ‘tantric’ and his disciple.

Seema heard the two talking about how the tantrik saved the life of the disciple’s brother.

When she fell for the bait, the tantrik told her that her son was sick and would die soon unless she made offerings to please the stars. They suggested that the victim give the gold and silver jewellery and cash.

When she agreed, they told her that they would visit her home to complete the process.

When they reached a deserted spot, they snatched the bag containing jewellery and cash and sped away in a motorcycle, police said.

Later, Seema reported the matter to police and an FIR was lodged.

