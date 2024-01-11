UP woman ends life after accusing neighbour of rape

Badaun, Jan 11 A day after lodging a police complaint against one of her neighbours alleging that he raped her, a 30-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district allegedly committed suicide.

After initially accusing the police of not acting on his wife’s complaint on time, the woman’s husband has since reportedly retracted the allegation.

Badaun ASP Ram Mohan Singh said that the police are investigating the matter thoroughly and stern action would be initiated against the culprit.

The ASP said the alleged rape took place in a village under Faizganj Behta police station on Monday morning when the woman was returning from a farm.

He said the woman had stated in her complaint that the accused neighbour dragged her inside his house and raped after holding her captive for an hour.

He said doubts were initially raised due to contradictory statements of the woman recorded before the police after she had lodged the complaint.

“The post-mortem of the woman’s body has been conducted and further action will be taken as per further findings,” he added.

