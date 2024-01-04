UP woman ends life after cousin uploads obscene video

Banda, Jan 4 A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district committed suicide when her obscene video was posted on social media by her cousin with whom she had an affair.

The accused uploaded the video after the woman’s marriage was fixed with another man.

After the video went viral, her would-be in-laws called off the marriage.

Upset by the development, the woman allegedly hanged herself. Her family created a ruckus following which the police registered a case against the man who had uploaded the video.

The police said that a 24-year-old woman, a resident of a village in Dehat Kotwali police station area, hanged herself with the help of a 'dupatta' from a wooden log in the room of her house.

At the time of the incident, the woman's sister-in-law was present in the house, while her parents had gone to work in the nearby fields.

“When she saw the woman hanging, she raised the alarm and subsequently alerted her parents. The body was brought down but by then the woman had died,” the police said.

The woman was allegedly having an affair with her cousin who made her obscene video, whereas the woman's marriage had been fixed.

“Her marriage was to be solemnised in March with the youth of a nearby village. However, when her cousin came to know about her marriage being fixed, he sent her obscene video to her in-laws who refused to marry their son to her,” the police said.

When the woman's family approached the local police to initiate action against the woman's cousin, the police allegedly refused to lodge the case, then the woman's family created a ruckus.

Subsequently, senior police officials reached the spot and pacified them, promising to take action against the culprit.

Inspector Kotwali Sukhram, however, said that on the basis of her father's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused cousin for abetting suicide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor