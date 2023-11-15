UP: Woman held for cutting man’s private parts

Kaushambhi (UP), Nov 15 A woman in Kaushambhi district was taken into police custody after she allegedly assaulted a youth and severed his private parts with a sharp-edged object on Tuesday.

The assault took place in the Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi district.

The injured man, who is said to be the woman’s neighbour, has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

The accused has admitted to the crime. Sources said that the victim had reportedly attempted to assault the accused which led to the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor