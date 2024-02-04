UP Woman Judge Dies by Suicide at Govt Headquarters

A civil judge allegedly died by suicide at her government residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun on Saturday.A resident of Mau, Justice Jyotsana Rai had been posted in Budaun for a year. She took her posting in Budaun from Ayodhya a year ago. This was her second posting.

Quoting sources, an ANI report said Rai’s aides informed the police after she did not answer her door on Saturday morning.Upon being notified of the incident, the district judge, SSP and judicial officers reached the judge’s residence. A forensic team also arrived at the scene and collected samples.Jyotsna Rai, who hails from Mau district, was posted as Civil Judge (junior division) in Budaun in April last year. Before this, she was working as a judicial magistrate in Ayodhya.The police have informed the family members of the judge about the incident.