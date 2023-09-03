UP woman lodges domestic violence complaint against father

Kanpur, Sep 3 A 25-year-old woman has filed a case of domestic violence against her father.

According to the police, the accused is a resident of Kidwai Nagar and works as a contractor.

“Rajendra Awasthi has three children -- two sons and a daughter.

His daughter, who is pursuing a course in project management from a college in London, has registered a case against him, alleging that he is a debauched person and often indulges in fights with her mother over monetary issues,” said the police.

ACP Naubasta Abhishek Pandey said that an FIR has been registered and probe was on.

The daughter, when contacted, refused to comment on the matter.

