UP: Woman, lover held for double murder of kin

Mathura, July 1 The police have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing her aunt and cousin as she was unable to repay a loan of Rs 4 lakh taken from them, officials said on Friday.

The bodies of 40-year-old Mala and her 18-year-old son Vinay were found floating in the Gangnahar canal around three months ago.

The two were killed by drowning by the accused Neha and Yogesh and their two accomplices, who are missing.

Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said, "We have arrested Neha and her lover Yogesh in connection with the murder of her maternal aunt Mala and her son Vinay."

Mala, who was a widow, lived with her mother and son. Neha had taken the loan almost a year ago.

"Neha and Yogesh were not in a position to return the loan. So, they conspired to kill Mala and her son," the officer said.

On March 25, the accused took Mala and Vinay to a hotel on the pretext of returning the loan. However, the woman and her son were pushed into the canal one by one leading to their deaths due to underwater asphyxiation.

While the mother was killed in the Raya area, her son was thrown in the canal near Mant area, around 12 km away.

"Neha and Yogesh took the help of one Imran and Rakesh in the murder. Our teams are trying to arrest them," said the officer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor