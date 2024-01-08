UP woman poisons kids, ends life after domestic dispute

Fatehpur, Jan 8 A 32-year-old woman allegedly administered edibles laced with a poisonous substance to her two minor children and later hung herself in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district.

While the woman died on the spot on Sunday, her eight-year-old son succumbed during treatment at a hospital.

The condition of the woman’s 10-year-old daughter, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, is stable, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Gomti Devi and her son Adarsh Pal.

A team of senior police officials and forensic experts rushed to the spot and conducted investigations on getting information about the incident.

Additional SP (Fatehpur) V.S. Mishra told reporters: “Prima facie, the incident is the result of a minor domestic dispute. As the woman was scolding her two children, her mother-in-law intervened and asked the woman to mend her ways. This ensued a heated exchange between the woman and her mother-in-law.

"Following this, the woman first gave the kids edibles laced with a poisonous substance and later hanged herself in the kitchen.”

Husband of the woman, Vinod Kumar Pal, was working in the field when the incident took place.

